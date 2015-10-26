Build of the week: Project Alternate

Listen, I’ve seen some desks in my time. Big desks, small desks, short desks—heck, even a tall desk. But this is more than just a desk. Behold Project Alternate, a scratch build project by Rob “DeBlow” Deluce out of the UK.

Most immediately impressive is all the room for office supplies. What you can’t see is all the hidden staplers and paperclips. But if you squint, you might notice there’s also a computer inside! And it’s a pretty powerful one to boot to boot. Check out the spec list below for more details. Project Alternate was conceived as a 4K machine, hence the single monitor. PC enthusiasts might wonder why limit yourselves to just one, but at high resolution and that size, a single 4K monitor can essentially function as several in one.

Despite its jutting, polygonal design, the build comes off as extremely sleek and functional instead of awkward and bulky. The power buttons up front are most apparent, but built into various compartments or flush with the desk are a fan controller, gamepad charging and storage USB ports, a dedicated sound card, and even a drink pad for you liquid fans out there. There isn’t much wasted space in Project Alternate. If a space lacks a function, it’s probably tastefully lit up with a gently pulsing LED. I love me some tasteful LED lighting. Dang.

Congratulations on the build, Rob!

For more on the build process check out DeBlow’s build log, Facebook, or YouTube page.

Project Alternate components:

CPU: i7-5820kMotherboard: ASUS Sabertooth X99

RAM: 32GB DDR4 Avexir Blitz 1.1

GPU: ASUS R9-295x2

PSU: Cooler Master V1200 Platinum

HDD: Western Digital Green 6TB, Barracuda 2TB (x2), Western Digital Green 1TB

SSD: Samsung EVO 850 250GB (x2)

Cooling: Phobya G-Changer 360 radiator V.2, Phobya 450 reservoirs, Alphacool NexXxoS XP³ Light, Alphacool VPP655 pump, Alphacool NexXxoS GPX GPU waterblock