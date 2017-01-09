Brut@l, a modern rogue-like with 3D ASCII art, is coming to Steam

Brut@l is a modern rogue-like, which is by no means a rarity. It definitely has a unique hook though, at least as far as the art style goes. It harkens back to the ASCII-style of the original Rogue, only this time it's 3D. If that doesn't make sense, then check out the video below. Basically, it's ASCII art rendered in 3D.

The game released as a PS4 exclusive last year, but it's scheduled to hit Steam on February 9. You'll choose between four hero classes before wading your way through 26 procedurally generated ASCII levels, crafting and enchanting weapons, smiting ASCII foes, and no doubt dying frequently.

There's also a level editor as well, if the whole procedural generation hook doesn't please you. Check out the launch trailer below: