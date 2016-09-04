Book of Demons is Diablo distilled down to its purest form

I first played Book of Demons when it launched on Steam Early Access about a month ago and it immediately reminded me of Diablo. It has deck building elements and a papercraft art style, but the hack-n-slash dungeon crawler roots showed clearly through. So when I spoke with the developer of Book of Demons at PAX West this weekend, it wasn’t surprising to hear that the game came out of a desire to recreate Diablo in its simplest, most accessible form. Watch the video above to hear our full conversation.