I first played Book of Demons when it launched on about a month ago and it immediately reminded me of Diablo. It has deck building elements and a papercraft art style, but the hack-n-slash dungeon crawler roots showed clearly through. So when I spoke with the developer of Book of Demons at this weekend, it wasn’t surprising to hear that the game came out of a desire to recreate Diablo in its simplest, most accessible form. Watch the video above to hear our full conversation.
Book of Demons is Diablo distilled down to its purest form
See comments