Blizzard is hosting a Warcraft III invitational later this month

Blizzard's efforts to demonstrate the longevity of Warcraft III continue, with a Warcraft III invitational set to take place on February 27 and 28. Hosted by Twitch, it'll feature a bunch of events such as 4v4's Free-for-All and "other friendly competitions", while gathering some W3 luminaries to seal the deal.

"We love and continue to support our Warcraft III community, and we’re excited to see classic competitors like Manuel 'Grubby' Schenkhuizen, Park 'Lyn' Joon, and Kim 'ReMinD' Sung Sik try out all the new PTR changes for themselves—including balance adjustments to many heroes, widescreen support, and more – all playable now on the PTR!"

That PTR was launched just last year – 15 years after Reign of Chaos originally released. That PTR launch was accompanied by a patch, and here's another one "coming" as well, according to the community post.

The Invitational will be hosted by Back2Warcraft's Neo and Remo on the Back2Warcraft Twitch channel. Here's a full list of the attendees:

• Neo [Observer] Germany

• Remo [Observer] Germany

• Happy [Undead] Russia

• Foggy [Night Elf] Ukraine

• HawK [Human] Russia

• Effect [Human] Sweden

• ReMinD [Night Elf] South Korea

• Lyn [Orc] China

• FoCuS [Orc] South Korea

• LawLiet [Night Elf] South Korea

• Grubby [Orc] Netherlands

• MaDFroG [Undead] Sweden

• Insomnia [Human] Bulgaria

• Tak3r [Orc] Germany

It coincides with mounting rumours that Blizzard will announce Warcraft III Remastered some time soon. These rumours re-surfaced last week when some of the Invitational attendee's hinted that they were acquiring visas – now we know this is what it was for.