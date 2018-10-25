Black Ops 4 Blackout player creates neat interactive battle royale map

An innovative Call of Duty Black Ops 4 player has created an interactive map for its battle royale offshoot, Blackout. Posted to Reddit (via VG24/7), Game_Maps' project can be accessed without launching the full game.

In his Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review, Steven T. Wright complimented Blackout by saying its compact and loot-filled map "produce a much faster, more thrilling game that's more akin to Fortnite [than PUBG]".

With Game_Maps' work in mind, there's scope for players to better understand the battleground further still, as it provides equivalent zoom levels and the potential spawn locations of loot chests, zombies, vehicles and more.

Creator Game_Maps says they will be updating the map "every day" with new locations and other features, such as Dark Ops challenges. Moreover, the interactive map lets users alter the field by plotting their own routes, placing markers, and highlighting specific spots with coloured circles among other things—all of which can be saved and shared with friends thereafter.

Game_Maps says feedback and suggestions should be aimed this way. Take the Blackout Map for a spin yourself by heading this way.

