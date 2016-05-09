Battlefield 1's launch-day performance 'a focus' for DICE

DICE has assured us that a smooth launch for Battlefield 1 is a priority. We're all in a tizzy about the fantastical trip through World War 1, but all the dirigibles and Stielhandgranates won't save it if it performs as poorly as Battlefield 4 did.

"It’s a focus for us," lead designer Daniel Berlin told GamesBeat. "We know it was a difficult launch. We’ve been working on this for a long time. We released Battlefront, which did really well. We’re pushing an open beta to ensure stability. We’ve taken a lot of learnings from that experience, and we feel like we succeeded with Battlefront. We’ll take everything we learned there and apply it to Battlefield 1 as well."

Though its announcement is unsurprising, the open beta will be telling: Battlefield 4's most egregious performance problems were evident in its beta and survived to the live build. DICE has already acknowledged the impact that launch had on player trust. Come October, it will have to win it back.

Edit: I have stealthily changed the title of this flawless news piece to read 'Battlefield 1'. I like to think my inability to remember it as anything other than Battlefield 5 reflects worse on it than it does on me.