Battlefield 4's Second Assault DLC could feature remakes of Operation Metro and Caspian Border

Looking up Battlefield 4 information is becoming an increasingly dangerous task. It starts fine: a "blur the line between game and glory" here, a "dynamic destructable environments" there. But then it hits you: " Levolution ". Dammit. Now I'm sad.

Here's something to lighten the mood: DICE have been answering questions about their planned Second Assault DLC, a map pack that will contain four "fan favourite" maps from Battlefield 3. As well as confirming the pack will only be a timed Xbox One exclusive, they've hinted at what two of those remade maps could be.

"This Premium expansion pack will feature four of the most fan-favorite maps from Battlefield 3," explains the Second Assault info page , "redesigned to take advantage of our advanced Frostbite 3 engine and enhanced to include new multiplayer features from Battlefield 4." Presumably that means the dreaded "L" word, along with the more welcome Commander Mode that's being reinstated for this fourth edition.

When asked in a Reddit thread about the DLC pack, DICE's core gameplay designer, Alan Kertz, mentioned that Operation Metro and Caspian Border were "runaway favorites", possibly hinting at their eventual inclusion into the new game.

If true, it'll leave two more spaces to fill. Which maps would you like to see make the jump to Battlefield 4? Personally, I'd like Strike at Karkand and Sharqi Peninsula. Battlefield 2 maps that were remade for Battlefield 3 count too, right?

Thanks, MP1st .