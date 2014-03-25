Battlefield 4: Naval Strike DLC delayed on PC; "quality is our number one priority," say DICE

As Naval Strike sets sail on consoles today, the PC version of Battlefield 4's latest DLC is being held back in the dock. DICE have announced that the expansion's launch is being delayed for an indeterminate amount of time, while they work to fix "an issue" that "needs to be solved".

"We are delaying the launch of Battlefield 4 Naval Strike on PC," DICE write. "We've detected an issue and it needs to be solved. Quality is our number one priority and we will not release Battlefield 4 Naval Strike on PC until we feel it meets the highest quality level possible. Once we have a confirmed date for PC, we'll be sure to update those players on our official channels. We appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing everyone on the Battlefield."

The expansion will (eventually) add four new maps and Carrier Assault (a game mode based on Battlefield 2142's Titan mode). The plan had been for Naval Strike to go out to Premium members today - with a two-week wait for the rest of the Battlefield 4 community. With the delay now in effect, it is unknown what date either group will get their new sea legs.