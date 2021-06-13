Popular

Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer revealed at Microsoft show

By

Here's our first look at the new Battlefield's 128-player near-future warfare.

Battlefield 2042 was announced last week. The near-future setting is predictable, but some of the changes to Battlefield's core tenets are surprising. I guess we could've seen 128-player maps coming. It was going to get bigger eventually. But replacing classes with specialists isn't something I predicted, even as games like Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant remain popular.

Today at the Xbox and Bethesda show (still feels weird putting those two together), EA debuted the Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer. You can watch it above.

We'll have more thoughts on the video shortly, but for more details on Battlefield 2042 itself, we've dumped everything we know about it here.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 1,200 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments