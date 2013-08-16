Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition is back on sale, patch details coming soon

If Baldur's Gate had an undercurrent of politics and intrigue, it's nothing compared to the behind-the-scenes twists in the development of Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition . It was removed from sale for "contractual issues" at the request of a "publishing partner", later revealed to be Atari. Development of a planned patch was also postponed, and the possibility of an enhanced Baldur's Gate 2 slipping further into the shadows. Of Amn.

Now, it's back on sale , with its celebratory developers saying the outstanding issues are resolved, and news of upcoming releases will arrive soon.

Trent Oster's email to fans has been reposted on Reddit and GOG's forum :

"Dear Friends of Baldur's Gate,

"We're back!

"Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition is available for sale once again. All outstanding issues with our publishing partner have been resolved.

"We'll announce the details of an upcoming major Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition patch and the Android tablet version in the near future. We'll also have some exciting news regarding Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition soon after.

"We want to thank our fans for the outpouring of support we received during this difficult time. Legal issues are never fun. We're glad we can once again focus on what matters - makin' videogames!"

On the game's forum , Beamdog's Phillip Daigle shares some more info, admitting that "it'll be awhile before we can say anything", but that essentially, "things are back to normal." Later, he teases the upcoming update, saying, "Patch development is back on! We'll have an announcement regarding that in the near future. I personally am very excited for people to use the new UI."