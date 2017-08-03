b00tl3g kr3w is a free game about pirating software in the '90s

When my family first got a modem for our 486 it took us a while to figure out that, with this modem, it was possible to acquire software for free. But once we made this discovery, we went at it hard: setting up downloads that could sometimes take weeks in order to get our hands on [redacted]. The fact that, most of the time, these downloads wouldn't work, or they'd be riddled with viruses, was almost part of the fun.

Anyway, this free itch.io game b00tl3g kr3w is a harkening back to that era. You play as a pirate and must collaborate with other pirates in order to upload cracked games including riffs on Mario and Sonic. It's not a long game, but it's a nice little period piece and it's created by the guy behind Shower With Your Dad Simulator. So you know it's going to be good. It's very funny.

The game was made as part of the Awful Summer Jam 2017, which had the theme "bootleg". Check the game out over here. Cheers, Rock Paper Shotgun.