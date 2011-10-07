Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer crafts bombs in Constantinople

[bcvideo id="1205416463001"]

Get with the 16th century, Ezio! What do you mean you've never heard of a shrapnel packed tripwire bomb? They're all the rage these days among the assassins of Constantinople. The Templars seem to have grown from a sinister behind the scenes force infiltrating the upper echelons of the world's most powerful regimes into a loose collection of artfully armoured jerks who go around menacing peasants and stealing their apples. The Ottoman assassins idea of a proportionate response to this is a lethal explosive, but their experimental bombs look more interesting, the coin bomb that sends peasants scrambling for loose change is especially neat.