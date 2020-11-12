Should you take the resources or leave them for Styrbjorn in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you leave or take the resources to England in AC Valhalla? This is one of the first big decisions that you will be confronted with as you play through Eivor's sprawling adventure. And, as there's no real way to tell how the decision you make now will affect events later on in the game, you may be wondering what is the best course of action.

On the surface, it might seem obvious to take everything that isn't nailed down to make your transition to life in England that much easier. And while it may initially appear to be the sensible—if not the morally shaky—choice, taking what is not technically yours could have consequences far beyond a slap on the wrist. So what's a Viking to do?

If you'd rather play through Valhalla and make your own choices without being swayed by the knowledge of how this decision might play out, click away now. If you'd rather play it safe though, read on to find out if you should take or leave the AC Valhalla resources.

AC Valhalla: Leave or take the resources to England?

The choice to take the goodies for yourself or leave them for Styrbjorn presents itself during The Seas of Fate quest. It's suggested that you could take the stash recently liberated from Kjotve’s fortress to help you settle in England, but Sigurd argues against this. You'll need to make a decision—the extra resources would clearly be welcome for the journey ahead, but at what cost?

If you choose to take the resources to England , you get 600 supplies and 20 raw materials. Sigurd will disagree with your decision but ultimately leave it up to you. Styrbjorn isn't happy either and while he doesn't start a fight, he feels betrayed by both of you and makes his feelings known as you're about to set off.

, you get 600 supplies and 20 raw materials. Sigurd will disagree with your decision but ultimately leave it up to you. Styrbjorn isn't happy either and while he doesn't start a fight, he feels betrayed by both of you and makes his feelings known as you're about to set off. If you choose to leave the resources for Styrbjorn, you'll receive 300 supplies and 20 raw materials before you set sail. Sigurd will be pleased with your decision and Styrbjorn will be sad to see you both leave, though he will give you his blessing for the voyage ahead.

It's not clear what sort of impact either decision could have on the story, though a lot of the choices you make throughout are based on your relationships with others. So it makes sense that if you alienate yourself with rash decision-making too often, you could find yourself running out of friends—and their support—pretty quickly. That said, if you're willing to explore lots of England and Norway for loot and resources, you won't really miss out if you leave this bundle behind.