Should you banish or kill Gorm in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you banish or kill Gorm in Valhalla? Gorm isn't an easy character to warm to, especially when he lies to King Harald about the Raven Clan. He's unwilling to meet you in battle, and it's clear that he's willing to stab just about anyone in the back to get his own way.

You may be able to tell by my tone, but I'm not a huge fan of him. Don't let me sway you with my distaste for this character though. Here's how each Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision plays out, and how your decision affects the story. As you'd expect, reading the outcome of your decision early is a bit of a spoiler so read on at your own risk.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision: Kill, banish or let King Harald decide?

Following a tough boss fight with Gorm's father, Kjotve, you chase after Gorm Kjotvesson, who manages to weasel away from a fight. It's then time to report back to King Harald, who asks for your input on what should be done with him. You have three options in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm decision:

Kill him

Banish him.

Let King Harald decide.

Unfortunately, Eivor's input doesn't hold much weight here as the outcome will be exactly the same no matter which option you choose. Here's the outcome for each decision if you're curious as to how each one plays out: