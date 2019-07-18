As RAM gets cheaper, Corsair launches a 256GB DDR4-2400 memory kit for $1,200

(Image credit: Corsair)

Over the past year, memory pricing finally settled down to where it wouldn't cost a kidney for a kit of RAM. For the most part, anyway. You can still go wild, if you want, and Corsair will happily oblige with its new 32GB Vengeance LPX memory modules, culminating in a capacious 256GB DDR4-2400 kit that will set you back $1,200 (rounded up a penny).

That's more than what some entire PCs cost, though if you're sticking a $1,200 kit of RAM in a $500 setup, you're doing it wrong.

"Vengeance LPX has long been a premiere choice for custom PC builders looking for high frequencies and ambitious overclocks, and that tradition continues with the launch of 32GB modules—the first time that such a capacity of premium DRAM has been made widely available to consumers in a standard size DDR4 module," Corsair says.

Crazy-high capacity kits are not new, though they've mostly been aimed at servers and workstations. These new 32GB Vengeance models are consumer kits, and Corsair says they've been "thoroughly tested for wide compatibility with most current DDR4 motherboards." Keep the receipt though, just in case.

Corsair's new 256GB kit consists of eight 32GB modules, but smaller capacity (and less expensive) kits are available. On the flip side, an even pricier kit will eventually be offered—the product page is offline at the moment, but Corsair references a faster version of its 256GB kit at 2,666MHz.

Here's a look at the full lineup:

Frequencies are somewhat low across the board. That may change in time, but for now, it seems that high capacity modules just aren't as flexible as lower capacity modules.

There are exceptions. G.Skill, for example, recently launched its Trident Z RGB DC (double capacity) series, consisting of three 64GB (2x32GB) kits, two of which are DDR4-3200 kits and the other a DDR4-3000 kit. However, they're only compatible on three Asus Z390 motherboards.

Corsair's 32GB modules are a more standard solution. Most of them are available now.

Still, partnering up with Asus seems to be the in-thing. In addition to the new 32GB kits, Corsair also announced a line of TUF Gaming Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 memory kits. They're styled after Asus's TUF Gaming products, with RGB lighting that is compatible with its Aura Sync software.

There are two 16GB (2x8GB) kits, one at 3000MHz and the other at 3,200MHz. Pricing and availability has not yet been announced.