Anno 2070 trailer is gorgeous, features WAR

The new Anno 2070 trailer above drew a small crowd in the office. Owen's the only one who's seen it in action, and we demanded that he tell us whether the city building sim looks that good in real life. "Yes!" he said. "It even looks just as good under that ocean!" NO IT DOESN'T, we asserted unfairly. "It does!" said Owen. "It does!"

According to the trailer, it doesn't just sit there looking lovely. It has war, too. We're growing steadily more interested in Anno 2070, and look forward to sucking up all of Earth's resources when it's released in November.