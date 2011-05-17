Blimey, look at all that news. Creative Assembly are working on the next Total War game , we got the first in-game footage of Dead Island and some new screenshots , got an advanced peak at the Firelands raid for World of Warcraft, and about a billion other things, including more from Bioware on how your past Mass Effect choices will impact your adventure in the sequel. We even threw in a Witcher 2 competition for good measure.

What's that, you want MORE news? Challenge accepted! Why, here's your daily list of everything that's been happening in PC gaming today, with a few comedy extras.

Today in the PC Gamer UK office, Owen lost his lunch time to Games for Windows Live. All he wanted to do was drop from orbit and crush a man in Section 8: Prejudice, but the GfWL gods decided it was not to be. Owen was distraught. "RAAARGH!" he said. Tell us what you think about Games for Windows Live in the comments below. Go on, let it all out.