It has been a good day for budding level designers. Super Meat Boy just released their suite of level editing tools, and id have confirmed that Rage will ship with full mod support.

Elsewhere in the news today, we found out that while Deus Ex: Human Revolution won't be especially mod-able, but it will look fantastic on PC. Today we learned more about the game's insane Eyefinity support that will let us string five monitors together, so that we can literally surround ourselves with golden, cyberpunk goodness.

There's been much, much more happening in PC gaming today. Take a deep breath, plug yourself directly into the news-o-matrix with our latest list of PC gaming news.

Today in the PC Gamer office, we've been updating the new-look PC Gamer site, sacrificng Bothans by the boatload to fix the remaining bugs. Our favourite is probably the one where replying to a commenter steals their avatar. We're working on a fix for that ASAP. How are you enjoying the new site? Any other problems we should know about?