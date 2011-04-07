Today on PCGamer.com, we charted the rise of a new star on the StarCraft 2 scene, took a holiday on Dead Island , launched a Rift free weekend pass giveaway , and then maximised the new Prey 2 concept art , and pressed our faces against our monitors until we felt as though we were in THE FUTURE.

But what else lies in THE FUTURE? A list, that's what. A list of everything interesting that's been happening in the world of PC gaming today, no less. Read on for Ken Levine's thoughts on sex in games, news of a Mass Effect anime film and a video showing off Rage's weapons.

Today in the PC Gamer office, Owen made a hat out of a map. The Monkey Island special edition map, to be precise. This meant that anyone taller than Owen would be able to find their way to Melee Isand without having to resort to Gamefaqs. If you had a magical map to an in-game location on your head, where would it lead?