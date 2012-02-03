Today's title image is once again courtesy of Dead End Thrills , the games photography website. See the full version by clicking here .

We've spent most of the day hypothesising about what this Team Fortress 2 business might mean. It's not a hat, they say, nor a map, nor a map-hat. The major problem with this is that a map-hat would be brilliant, and now we want one. Who wants to play TF2 all weekend to protest Valve's abandonment of map-hats?

In other Half-Life-mod-dun-good news, Natural Selection 2 is shaping up very nicely indeed. The original's blend of RTS and team shooter was one of those great ideas that everyone assumed would be thoroughly ripped off but never was. It's good to have it back, gorillas and all.

London indie game festival Bit of Alright took place today. Owen was there, and we await his news-laden return with eagerness. In the meantime, though, here's what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming:



A campaign trailer for Ghost Recon: Future Soldier decloaked dramatically before promising us breathlessly that it was definitely coming to the PC.



Gratuitous Space Battles developer Cliff Harris tells Bit of Alright that game developers are lazy .



We missed this the first time around, but Wired reported back in January that Richard Garriott's space movie (filmed in space!) may see the light of day after all.



Joystiq report that the ESA spent over $1m in the last financial quarter, part of it going towards SOPA/PIPA lobbying. [Edit: oops! Missed an 'm', there. Thanks, diligent readers.]



BioWare tell GamerZines that players should keep their Mass Effect 3 saves. For sentimental reasons, perhaps.



Official Xbox Magazine reimagine Mass Effect as a series of TV shows, for some reason.



Kotaku have been rumour hunting, and have discovered that EA might be working on a Populous reboot.



VG247 report that Thief/Deus Ex/System Shock creator Warren Spector is set to receive this year's GDC Lifetime Achievement Award. Well deserved, as I'm sure any PC gamer will agree.



A riddle for the weekend, readers: if a map-hat could map hats, what hat would a map-hat map?