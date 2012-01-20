Put your desk in our eyeballs! Win prizes! Your desk pictures have dented our productivity this afternoon. Gaming on a console is just a matter of slumping down on the couch and kicking back. PC gamers' desks are carefully constructed entertainment zones full of big speakers, multiple monitors, flight sticks, wheels, posters, mousemates, peripheral gadgets and old tea mugs. There's something strangely pleasing about looking at the spaces that other people have built. Send us more!

You can link us to your pictures on Facebook and Twitter of course, but we also have a Google+ page , which we are now updating regularly. Do pop by and say hello. Meanwhile, here's your daily list of PC gaming news

It's Friday. WOoo! A frantic lunchtime in the Tribes Ascend beta (which is looking excellent) has put me in the mood for something fast and shooty. What do you recommend?