Battlefield 3 is going to kick ass! That's my guess anyway. I don't know if it's the teaser trailer , or the features that keep leaking out, but I'm extremely hyped.

Anticipation is a funny thing. I was excited for Starcraft II's release, even though I'd played the beta months before it came out and hardly won any games. Tom Senior is even hotter for DOW: Retribution after playing the beta last week. He didn't expect the tanks to be quite as giant as they were. Turns out he loves giant tanks.

Tim is usually a bonafide hype-merchant, but today he seems more concerned with wailing "Life is pain" over and over. It's a bit more disconcerting than we're used to.

What game are you most hyped for in 2011? Do games normally live up to your expectations or are you in an eternal loop of excitement and disappointment? Let us know in the comments and click more for what are probably the best links you'll ever click. Man, these links are so awesome...

The most exciting thing to happen in the UK office today? Tim got sent a WOLF! NCsoft posted it to celebrate the launch of their City of Heroes Animal Pack, launching on February 23. On closer inspection we've noticed that it's not a real wolf though. It's a toy one, leading to much sadness.

So, enjoy your evening, let us know what you're hyped about, and share your greatest gaming disappointments of all time in the comments.