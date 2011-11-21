http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=Yeyzi8e6-yw#!

Skyrim's graphics settings sure are versatile aren't they? Push them one way and you get a game of incredible beauty, push it another and you get... this. Spotted by GameSetWatch , this video by Household Gamer has been dubbed 'TF2 mode' by some and 'Runescape mode' by others. It's actually pretty cool in a low tech way. Makes want to spawn unlimited dragons in it. Cute, cartoony dragons.

Check inside for adorably textureless PC gaming news.



Kotaku say a Borderlands novel will be released tomorrow. I'm not sure how a Borderlands novel would read, maybe it's just a list of guns?



Shacknews announce that Murder, She Wrote 2 is coming in 2012. I'm sure you're all excited.



Kotaku collects a gallery of the horrors of character creator abuse from NeoGAF .



Battlenet has the latest Diablo 3 patch notes.



ComingSoon say the new Tomb Raider movie will be a 'character piece'. Hmmn.



What do you think readers? High tech or stylised?