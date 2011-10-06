[bcvideo id="1202218937001"]
Robin! Some people think Robin is lame, but they are wrong . Robin is cool, especially Tim Drake (although I must confess to a weakness for the spiteful snarkyness of Damien Wayne too) and it's nice to see the Batman: Arkham City Robin trailer showing just that. Even if it did do so with a really silly voice over.
I was a little worried I'd miss out on his antics due to pre-order awkwardness, but as we now know Arkham City's Robin will be available as DLC at a later date . Huzzah! No seriously, he's cool! It's the cape. Chicks dig the cape.
Check inside for a selection of bright red and green and yet still cool PC gaming news.
- Our colleagues at Official Playstation Magazine have just launched a new website, go check it out!
- And here's their first news link! Todd Howard tells Official Playstation Magazine that Skyrim could make you live with the children of the people you kill. That's pretty damn twisted.
- Eurogamer say Fate of the Fortress, the new DC Universe Online update, is now live.
- SpaceChem has been added to the Humble Indie Bundle .
- Crytek tell Edge they're 'investigating' flash support for CryEngine.
- Ubisoft tell Eurogamer that they're going to move away from making an Assassin's Creed game every year.
What do we think readers, Robin, lame or cool?
PS: I will totally give a free game to the first reader who correctly identify which comic I got 'chicks dig the cape' from.