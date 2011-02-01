Where is my mouse? Since joining PC Gamer I've realised how much fun researching and purchasing high-quality PC peripherals can be. Turns out it's a hell of a lot of fun. Lovely, bankrupting fun. You know what I mean right?
But where is my mouse? I ordered a SteelSeries Xai from Amazon yesterday, and paid extra for next-day delivery so I could fiddle with it in work, but it's not arrived. Now I feel sad and empty.
Anyway, enough venting from me. We know what you came for: a dose of the finest PC gaming medicine we can muster. Oh, and let me know which mouse, keyboard and headset you guys use in the comments. I'm actually genuinely interested.
- Awesome GLaDOS personality sphere plushies .
- Cool new blog catalogues game designer's sketches and doodles .
- Round up of the best Experimental Gameplay entries for the ' Inanimate ' themed competition.
- Poor Canada . Will they get to download big games ever again?
- This Hearts of Iron 3 dev diary is worth a watch.
- Ed Stern wants Brink players to feel Deus Ex-style uncertainty. Will we or won't we?
- Study suggests gamers are rubbish drivers. Good at games though.
- Developer talks about the visual upgrades in Assassin's Creed Brotherhood.
- Derek Smart just announced his new game. It's an MMO called Line of Defense .
- Craig found this yesterday. Turns out the rocket launcher in Half-Life 2 is back to front ZOMG.
In office-based news, Tom and Graham spent lunch playing the first Supreme Commander. It's a lot easier to play multiplayer if you're on the same network. Ed has been sampling Battleground 2 , and Tim and I have been playing Starcraft II online. We got cheesed by a cannon rush, only they weren't cannons, they were Spine Crawlers.
Yes - feel our shame.