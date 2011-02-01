Where is my mouse? Since joining PC Gamer I've realised how much fun researching and purchasing high-quality PC peripherals can be. Turns out it's a hell of a lot of fun. Lovely, bankrupting fun. You know what I mean right?

But where is my mouse? I ordered a SteelSeries Xai from Amazon yesterday, and paid extra for next-day delivery so I could fiddle with it in work, but it's not arrived. Now I feel sad and empty.

Anyway, enough venting from me. We know what you came for: a dose of the finest PC gaming medicine we can muster. Oh, and let me know which mouse, keyboard and headset you guys use in the comments. I'm actually genuinely interested.

In office-based news, Tom and Graham spent lunch playing the first Supreme Commander. It's a lot easier to play multiplayer if you're on the same network. Ed has been sampling Battleground 2 , and Tim and I have been playing Starcraft II online. We got cheesed by a cannon rush, only they weren't cannons, they were Spine Crawlers.

Yes - feel our shame.