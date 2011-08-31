The release of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, has come with a rash of funny Adam Jensen videos much like its predecessor's famous Electronic Old Men , and we'll be bringing you one every day this week. Did you upgrade your groove aug to maximum? I know I did, and so did the maker of this video, which shows Adam Jensen busting moves that put even Commander Shepard to shame.
Check inside for a collection of carefully choreographed news.
- The World of Warcraft 4.22 patch is out, and here are the official patch notes.
- Eurogamer say leaked gameplay footage shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have 32 player multiplayer.
- Telltale have some new footage from Jurassic Park: The Game.
- Kotaku say the next Duke Nukem game will be revealed soon.
- Hard Reset is available for pre-order on Steam, which will be released on the 13th of September.
- CVG report that the Dead Island prequel comic is now available online.
- RockPaperShotgun have some new footage of Overgrowth.
Readers! Who is the best dancer in games? Tell me! I demand it!