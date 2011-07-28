Graham and his GTA4 Superman Mods eh? They feature the man of steel taking to the skies then running into a lamp post. Was he revealing one of his deepest secrets? No.
Less heroic news can be found after the jump.
- VG247 say Pro Evolution Soccer 12 will be released on October 14.
- Gameinformer talks to the Dishonored developers about morality systems.
- Gamespot reports that THQ made a $38.4 million dollar loss.
- CVG have some new screens for The Old Republic, which is apparently breaking pre-order records.
- VG247 spot a tweet from Valve saying they are working on a new matchmaking system and 'some social things' for DotA 2.
Readers! If you could have any game based superpower, what would it be?