World of Warcraft patch 4.2 has landed! It brings with it free play up till level 20 and a whole host of changes , including the ability to re-order your characters, which has made Josh happy . It's all been too much for poor Tim though, and he seems to have relapsed. He's not even using a keyboard any more, he just attaches a USB port to his wrist and pipes the game directly into his veins.

Check inside for less addictive news.



Blizzard have done a few hotfixes in the wake of the World of Warcraft 4.2 patch.



DSO Gaming report that the World of Tanks 6.5 patch will be out tomorrow, bringing US tank destroyers with it.



Mojang tell Gamasutra that Scrolls will have a Minecraft style long beta.



Eurogamer quote EA's Frank Gibeau as saying that The Old Republic will have "200 hours of play for each class."

quote EA's Frank Gibeau as saying that The Old Republic will have "200 hours of play for each class."

Blue's News say that Sins of a Solar Empire is getting a patch next week.



CVG have a trailer for the new Operation Flashpoint: Red River DLC.



Capcom are working on an online PC game called Ixion Saga, according to Andriasang .



Massively noticed that Gods and Heroes managed to become the top selling MMO on Steam this weekend.



With Star Wars: Galaxies shutting down later this year , Gaming Daily look back at it's complicated history



We're busy trying to use Team Fortress 2 as a methadone style substitute to get Tim off the Warcrack, but tell us readers, what game have you gotten the most addicted to?