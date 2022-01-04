AMD's 3D V-cache coming to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D this Spring, beating Intel's 12900K in gaming

Audio player loading…

At AMD's CES 2022 press conference, Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that it will be bringing its clever 3D V-cache tech to a single Zen 3 CPU in the next couple of months. The new Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the first processor to use the stacked memory technology within its package.

It's a similar deal to the idea behind the Infinity Cache of AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs, where it lumped in a huge amount of cache memory with its GPU. That means the chip doesn't have to go outside to the VRAM as often, and the same will be true with a beefier L3 cache on a CPU, too.

We've already heard that AMD is expecting a 15% performance boost from this extra level of on-chip memory, and that is actually translating into about 15% higher frame rates. That puts it ahead of the Ryzen 9 5900X in terms of gaming performance, but significantly puts it ahead of the Intel Core i9 12900K in terms of raw frame rates according to AMD's own benchmarks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: AMD)

According to Lisa Su, with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D that "once again makes Ryzen the fastest gaming CPU in the world."

With the Ryzen 7 5800X3D set to launch in Spring 2022, that likely means sometime before the end of April. It's interesting that AMD seems to only be pushing forward with a single 3D V-cache chip, though it's possible it's just a practice run ahead of a full suite of Zen 4 CPUs featuring the innovative cache solution once they launch later this year.