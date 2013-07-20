Age of Wonders III delayed to 2014 to ensure "even better experience"

If you booked off most of Autumn to play Triumph's Age of Wonders reimagi-sequel, then I almost don't want to tell you that it's been delayed to the first quarter of 2014. I mean, that would be crushing. There is a good reason for the new release date, however, with Triumph's community manager (and presumed van owner) Jimmy van de Have stating that “we've made great progress developing the game and feel now is the time to give you heads up that we will take a bit more time creating all the features and content. Age of Wonders III is the largest game in the series and with the additional polish we hope we can give you an even better experience”.

Age of Wonders III will be a reimagining of sorts to the series, which last troubled our PCs back in 2003 with the bountiful Shadow Magic. If you've not had the pleasure, think Civilization mixed with Heroes of Might and Magic, with a big dollop of Master of Magic thrown in for good measure. Here's how Triumph's third installment is shaping up:

(Ta, Eurogamer .)