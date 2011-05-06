Popular

Age of Empires Online beta open to all

By

Age of Empires Online - Pyramid

We mentioned this in yesterday's news roundup , but it's worth another mention. Age of Empires Online is now freely available to download today and tomorrow. You can download the game now from Games For Windows Marketplace . Once it's installed, you'll be able to try out the game for free for as long as the beta lasts.

You'll find more details about the free-to-play, massively multiplayer RTS here . Supreme Commander 2 devs Gas Powered Games took over development a couple of months ago. We had a chat with Gas Powered Games boss Chris Taylor about the transition, and the new dawn for Age of Empires.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
