Activision on CoD Elite PC comment: "We misspoke"

Earlier today, PC Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players received a flashbang to the face when Activision dropped a hint that the stat-tracking community-oriented Elite service, which was initially promised for all platforms but delayed for the PC, might not appear on PC at all . Now, though, the publisher's singing a significantly more upbeat tune.

“We misspoke. The goal has always been to provide a PC offering for Elite. The timing for that free offering is still being determined, so stay tuned for news on that,” Activision said in a statement to VG247 .

So CoD Elite PC isn't DOA, but it is MIA, and still probably a ways off, so BYOB. Previously, Activision cited the PC's status as an "insecure platform" as its reason for taking Elite back to the drawing board. In other words, cheaters can gum up the works, and there's no easy way to get rid of them. Cheaters may never win, but they sure can be annoying.