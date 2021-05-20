A new survey shows 59% of women hide their gender while gaming to avoid harassment

Technology company Lenovo tasked a market research consultancy with conducting a survey on the experience of female gamers and found that for most of them, harassment is still part and parcel of the gaming experience, with 59% of participants saying they avoid revealing their gender in order to be left in peace.

The next point the survey mentions makes it clear why—77% of women have to deal with some form of unwanted behaviour while gaming, whether it's their competency being questioned (70%), they're falling victim to gatekeeping (65%) or they're being patronised (50%). On the other end of the spectrum, what the survey calls "unsolicited relationship asks" are an annoyance 44% of women have to deal with. 71% of participants pointed out that to help with these issues, they need companies to help, for example by gaming ads being more diverse.