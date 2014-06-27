A Golden Wake promises greed and glamour with a 1920s adventure

Oh sure, the '20s may sound like a time of glamour and romanticism, but there were drawbacks. The great hats and sharp suits hide a nightmare world of internet-less boredom. Why, you couldn't even pass the hours with a cosy point-'n-click adventure game. An adventure like A Golden Wake, for instance, which will be the next game published by the Blackwell series' creators Wadjet Eye Games.

"A Golden Wake is a nostalgic adventure that spans two dramatic decades in American history," explains the press release. "Set in the era of Gatsby with a plot that includes real people, locations, and events, A Golden Wake has story- and puzzle-driven gameplay, retro-styled pixel art, and a point-and-click interface reminiscent of classics like King's Quest and Monkey Island."

Persuasion will also play a role in proceedings. The plot follows Alfie Banks's attempts to strike it rich, and in doing so, he'll need to analyse other characters' attitudes, and act accordingly. This is how people had to fill their time before they could access endlessly scrolling micro-opinions in a magic pocket-sized rectangle.

A Golden Wake is being developed by Grundislav Games, and is due out this Autumn.