15 minutes of Battlefield 1 alpha gameplay

We recently had a chance to jump into Battlefield 1's rendition of World War I and capture a few matches of the returning Conquest mode. Above is a compilation of raw gameplay from our matches trying out a variety of Battlefield 1's weapons, from bolt action rifles to machine guns.

From our brief time with the game, it felt like combat will often take place at closer distances than in the recent modern Battlefield—or, at least, if you plan to land a rifle shot from a sniper perch, you're really going to have to learn to lead your target. The early automatic weapons featured in the game aren't quite as immediately deadly as Battlefield 4's arsenal. Vehicles, like early tanks and armored cars, are also a blast and a quirky departure from the newer games.

Watch the gameplay above and you may notice what we did—despite taking place in World War I, Battlefield doesn't look or feel far removed from a World War II shooter on the ground. Get into the air with biplanes and zeppelins, though, and that changes.

We'll have more video and impressions from Battlefield 1 in the near future.