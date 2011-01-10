10 amazing Kinect PC hacks

Microsoft have recently dropped hints that they might be planning to officially bring the Kinect to PC. If they do, they'll be hard pushed to improve on some of the user made applications that have been appearing since the Kinect was successfully hacked . We've gathered together some of the best below, including a program that turns you into a superhero, another that lets you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfrare with your body, an 80's synth pop music video creation tool, and more.

1. Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Kinect

2. Become a Superhero

3. Playing Doom with Kinect

4. Kinect X Ray vision

5. Playing World of Warcraft with Kinect

6. Music video

7. Piano anywhere

8. Drawn to life

DaVinci prototype on Xbox Kinect from Razorfish - Emerging Experiences on Vimeo .

9. Tetris

10. Minecraft Statues

There are a few great hacks that we've featured on the site before. You might want to check out the video of a man playing RUSE with Kinect , and another of a man using the camera to play Minecraft . Honourable mentions also go to the Invisible Man hack, the virtual air guitar the hovering Kinect robot , and the deeply weird body morph hack. For more hacks and some introductory guides to hacking Kinect yourself, check out Kinect Hacks .