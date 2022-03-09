At £331 this is not a lot of money for a whole lot of curvy 1440p gaming monitor

This gaming monitor is smooth, swift and suave looking. The ViewSonic Elite XG270QC comes in at a supreme sweet-spot for gamers looking for fantastic pixels per inch, at a cracking price.

This is a gaming monitor that's highly regarded by our sister site, Tom's Hardware, as "one of the best gaming monitors we’ve seen in the sub-$500 category," and right now it comes in at a totally justifiable £331.

It's not the lowest price we've seen for it, and technically it's not discounted on Ebuyer, but we've seen it elsewhere for closer to the £500 mark. And with all the features included it's certainly worth a look. It'll let you upgrade your setup to a 1440p gaming panel that's speedy enough to keep up with some pretty high frame rates.

ViewSonic Elite XG270QC | 27-inch | Curved | 2560 x 1440 | 165Hz | 3ms | £330.99 at Ebuyer

A supremely built, and well-balanced gaming monitor is the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC. It's not the fastest in the land, but it's a combination of some fantastic, mid-range specs for a decent price. Technically it's not on sale, but it's certainly a steal.

With a 165Hz refresh rate, the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC is not going to disappoint when it comes to the breakneck speeds that a GPU like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti can handle. The FreeSync and unofficial G-Sync compatibility work like a dream too, meaning those frames should be delivered to your eyeballs in a smooth fashion.

On top of that, you're looking at a gorgeous, well built, curved panel to top off your gaming setup, with great HDR image quality, and a 3ms grey-to-grey response time.

So, not only will the movement from your best gaming mouse really count for something, you'll be 360° no-scoping in style.