Assassin's Creed Revelations teaser trailers leaked on Facebook

A quickly pulled link on the Assassin's Creed Facebook page has revealed the name and teaser footage for the next game in the series. It will be called Assassin's Creed Revelations, and will feature Altair, the hero of the first game. You'll find more information, and the mysterious teaser videos below.

NeoGaf spotted the leaked link on Friday, and have delved into the revealed webpage to uncover some blurry footage. CVG note that the videos mention Altair's name in Arabic, suggesting that the star of Assassin's Creed 1 will at least make an appearance in the new game.

There's no news yet on whether Revelations will turn out to be the next major Assassin's Creed title, but a Ubisoft report at a recent investor's event said that there will be more Assassin's Creed news arriving this month.

The Assassin's Creed Facebook page still displays a banner asking people for likes to unlock more information, but dedicated Assassin's Creed fans have already captured some of the footage from the Facebook leak on Friday, you'll find both videos below. Can you spot any more clues about the new game?