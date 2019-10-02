Assassin's Creed Odyssey celebrates its anniversary with a 5-week epic event

Assassin's Creed Odyssey launched a year ago this week, and since then players have killed more than 20 billion enemies and taken 48 million photos, according to Ubisoft's stats. Well done! To celebrate the anniversary, there's a new schedule for epic encounters and Ubisoft is planning one more title update.

Every day for the next five weeks, you'll be able to take down a returning epic mercenary or ship, letting you attempt to fill your collection and finish up everything before Ubisoft inevitably moves on to the next Assassin's Creed. Today you'll be able to kill Occylos the Successor, and you can check out the full schedule here.

For taking out these enemies, you can expect a larger haul of Orichalcum, increasing your potential earnings per week from 40 to 105, which you can then spend in Sargon's shop. Next month, the epic encounters will return to their weekly schedule.

The final title update will appear later this month, though the focus will just be on bug fixes. More details will be shared closer to the time, but it sounds like Kassandra and Alexios won't be going on any new mythological misadventures. After the year they've had, they've earned a break on a nice Greek island.

I wasn't entirely sold on the series' full transformation into an RPG, but Odyssey rather quickly became my favourite Assassin's Creed. It's a bit too big and has diminishing returns, especially once you hit the DLC, so I confess that I'm glad it's finally finished, but for the first time in ages I'm really excited to find out where Ubisoft will take the series next. It might be about vikings!