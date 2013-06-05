Arma 3 gears up snipers ahead of E3

I'm not sure what Bohemia are trying to get at with the timing of this latest, sniper focused patch for Arma 3 , which they describe as deploying, "right before heading out to Los Angeles for the E3 Expo." What are they planning?! Do they have sharpshooters trained at the convention centre? Oh god, Graham! SOMEBODY WARN GRAHAM...

The patch adds in two new rifles and a ghillie suit, hopefully ensuring the safety of the E3 attendees. Sneak around in one of those and people will just flock to you, assuming you were hired to promote the game.

"The first rifle, the Gepard GM6 Lynx, is a semi-automatic anti-materiel rifle using 12.7x108 mm ammo. Its purpose is to stop or disable targets such as light armored vehicles, armored rifle troops, light shelters and helicopters from 600–800 m range.

"The second weapon, the M320R Long Range Rifle, is a .408 caliber sniper rifle, valued for its accuracy up to 2000 meters."

And there are more goodies for fans of patiently waiting in a shed hundreds of miles away from the action, including sniper optics and special binoculars.

See the full changelist here , which also has details of the patches non-sniper overhauls, including a new stance indicator.