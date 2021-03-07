Anger Foot is Duke Nukem's Mighty Boot: The Game

When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. In Anger Foot you have a foot, and every problem looks like it would benefit from a good kicking. You kick doors, which fly off their hinges and into the faces of reptilian dudes with baseball bats, you kick barrels (which explode), and you kick dudes (who die). While this is happening, the music kicks your eardrums in (which rules).

Anger Foot has recently been updated to add more levels, enemies, weapons, and kicks. There are guns, but instead of reloading, when you use up the bullets you just chuck them. Another new addition: When you die, the bad guys dance over your body. Another new addition: "Every key is now kick key".

ANGER FOOT - go feet first in this awesome adrenaline-fuelled Hotline Miami-esque foot-stomping FPS Game!https://t.co/Dneg407Yvgby #gamedev @Free_Lives #indiedev #indiegames #gaming pic.twitter.com/wPL2M6VSJIMarch 7, 2021 See more

Initially designed for the 7dfps game jam—a challenge to create a first-person game in seven days, which is where Superhot also began—Anger Foot is the work of Robbie Fraser, Luc Wolthers, and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives, the studio responsible for Broforce, Gorn, and Genital Jousting. You can download the current build of Anger Foot from itch.io for free.