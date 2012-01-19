Were games harder in 1999? Bioshock Infinite's 1999 mode will offer a hardcore alternative to the standard single player campaign. An interesting addition to a game we're already rather excited about. A better question might be "were games weirder in 1999?" Thanks to modders, that's a tougher one to answer. The video above shows the hilarious but somehow incredibly disturbing My Little Pony mod for Skyrim. Tony thinks the pony should breathe deadly rainbows instead of fire, and he's right.
Some Star Wars: The Old Republic players are facing a different problem. Like the inhabitants of Hotel California, they can log out any time they like, but they can never leave. Hopefully the problem will be fixed soon. Meanwhile, here's a list of things that have been happening in PC gaming today, including good news for Trion Worlds, Space Marine players and Skyrim modders.
- Space Marine will be getting "Dreadnought DLC" which will let players pilot a deadnought in multiplayer. YES.
- There have been some big changes to Diablo 3
- Shank 2 release date is set for early February.
- Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester reckons the next console generation will be the last , and open platforms like the PC will prevail.
- Bethesda say they're still on track to release Skyrim mod tools this month.
- Obsidian have released a trailer for the upcoming Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Rift and Defiance developers, Trion Worlds have scooped a massive 85 million dollars in investment cash .
- RPS quiz BeerDeer on their new action RPG, Nyrthos.
As always, if you've found anything interesting you'd like to share, let us know in the comments. Now I'm off to play a bit of Battlefield 3. What will you be playing tonight?