Voxatron! The a platformer/shooter set inside a completely destructible world of voxelly goodness! This adorably blocky looking endeavour is brought to our attention by Indiegames and it looks great. So great it apparently gives the guy in the opening cutscene a nosebleed... I think. It's not really clear what's going on there.

There's lots of interesting news on X-rebirth popping up on the X forums . Including the prospect of hiring NPCs to crew your ship.



Dualshockers tell us that a report submitted to the South Korean government could see Diablo 3 considered to be gambling.



Eurogamer asks, 'How Bad is PC Piracy?'



DSO gaming has the first LA Noire PC screenshots.



RockPaperShotgun helpfully remind us that Saints Row 3 will not be delayed on PC.



Massively talk about Star Trek Online's new duty officer system.



What do you think readers? What would you do in a destructible voxel world?