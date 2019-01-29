American McGee is working on 'design, art, and story' for a new Alice game

In July 2017 American McGee told people to stop bugging him about making a new Alice game. In September he threw up his hands and said fine, he'd look into it—with the proviso that it was ultimately up to EA to make the call. Now he says that he's working on the project, called Alice: Asylum, in earnest.

"American is hard at work on design, art, and story for the next chapter in Alice’s adventures," says McGee's blog. "Alice: Asylum will present the story before American McGee’s Alice, with young Alice fighting through the trauma of losing her family."

It's been a very long, slow journey toward a new Alice game. The previous release, Alice: Madness Returns, came out eight years ago, and McGee has been making noises about Alice 3 since at least 2013. But he seems to be leaning into it pretty heavily these days: He also recently mused on Facebook about turning a new development studio in Thailand into a "vacation destination for Alice fans," and he's got a Patreon page set up to support "pre-production" of the game.

