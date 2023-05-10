Age of Wonders 4 is the fastest-selling game in the series

Magical turn-based strategy Age of Wonders 4 (opens in new tab) has become the fastest selling game in the series, according to aptly-named developer Triumph Studios.

The announcement was made via the Age of Wonders 4 twitter account, in a post that also provided some impressive stats. In "less than a week" AoW 4 has sold a whopping 250,000 copies. Meanwhile, on Steam, the game has experienced a peak concurrent player count of 42,826. That's a lot of players conquering arcane realms as cannibal mole-people (opens in new tab).

To put the numbers into some historical context, it took Age of Wonders 3 (opens in new tab) almost two years to sell half a million copies, a milestone that the game reached "quietly", according to remarks made by Triumph's Game Director Lennart Sas back in March 2016. "It looks like we might have to cancel our plans to make the next title a free to play casual game" Sas joked (opens in new tab)when Age of Wonders 3 hit the milestone.

Jest or no, it appears that was the right call. The game currently has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam (opens in new tab) with over 4,000 reviews. Meanwhile, Fraser was enchanted by Age of Wonders 4 in his review, stating that it "scratches my itch for experimentation like few other strategy games" and that every game provides a "sack full of anecdotes". He particularly praised the game's spell-based research system.

For its part, Triumph concluded its announcement by thanking the game's (many) players. "We couldn't have done it without you!"