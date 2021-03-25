Activision pulls Ice Drake blueprint from Warzone's store

Activision has pulled its new Ice Drake blueprint from Call of Duty: Warzone thanks to some particularly bad game-breaking bugs.

Part of the NecroKing bundle, the Mastercraft skin turns the Krig 6—one of Warzone's best guns— into a pretty badass looking dragon gun, complete with wings that let the gun fly around when you inspect it. It's one of Warzone's more expensive blueprints too, with the bundle costing 2400 COD points (around $20/£17).

It looks like those who splurged won't be able to get much use out of it for the time being, though. Players have reported the COD store being unusable since the bundle dropped, and even having weapons disappear entirely when dropping into Verdansk with the Ice Drake equipped. Attachments like the default barrel have also been causing graphical issues, like the gun's blue glow disappearing.

Ice the opposition with the NecroKing Mastercraft Bundle. 🥶👑Available now in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/0K6cTvtkimMarch 21, 2021 See more

The various bugs have led to Activision pulling the gun from Warzone's store for the time being, saying on the Support Twitter "We're aware of Warzone-specific issues with the NecroKing bundle when using the default Barrel on the "Ice Drake" Blueprint. Currently, attaching the 16.5" Ultralight Barrel fixes the issue, The bundle will be temporarily removed from the Warzone Store while this is addressed." The NecroKing bundle is still up on Cold War's store.

This isn't the first Call of Duty cock-up on Activision's part this week, after releasing the R1 crossbow in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War a week earlier than expected, before quickly taking it down from both games.