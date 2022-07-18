Activision further embraces Steam with official publisher homepage

Audio player loading…

Activision is coming back to Steam in a big way in 2022. We've known for a while now that the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be the first CoD to arrive on Steam since 2017 (opens in new tab), but it looks like Activision is getting ready for its grand return by gussying itself up with an official publisher homepage.

Publisher homepages are what you see when you click on the publisher's name on a Steam store page. Before today, Activision's publisher link led to a default list of its Steam games. Now it has a more official "publisher homepage (opens in new tab)" with a banner image, an option to follow the publisher on Steam, and collections of Activision games curated by Activision.

(Image credit: Activision)

It's not a significant change for the average customer, but it does suggest that Activision will be a closer participant in the Steam marketplace going forward. Activision technically never left Steam entirely. In 2019, Sekiro and the Spyro remake trilogy released on Steam under the Activision banner despite the last four CoDs and Crash Bandicoot 4 only ever releasing on Battle.net, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 appearing exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

This could be a sign that outliers like Crash 4, Tony Hawk, and Activision's big service game success, Call of Duty: Warzone, will also come to Steam soon.

A formal homepage means that Activision can now join in on the fun of Steam publisher sales, promotions that typically see discounts on a publisher's entire Steam catalog. Maybe we'll finally get a decent discount on decade-old Call of Duty games.

Activision's Steam return kicks off in October with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.