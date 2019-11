In episode 7 of PC Gamer's Dwarf Fortress Let's Play , the dwarves finally get around to fishing! Wes builds a fishery, expands his fortress, and learns about drawbridges and levers.

In early July 2014, Dwarf Fortress received its first major update in two years. We wrote about why now is the time to get into the game with our guide Into the deep . Now we're learning how to play.

Check back every Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes of A Newbie plays Dwarf Fortress .