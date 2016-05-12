9 combos to try in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl may be one of the best yet. You pick two cards and your deck is filled with 15 copies of each, leaving you with the difficult decision of coming up with the most potent combo possible. Somewhat predictably, the “meta” of this brawl has become lightning fast, as most of the top card choices revolve around killing your opponent before turn 5.

We put together a list of some of our favorite combos to try, one for each class, but I encourage you to explore beyond these as well. It’s an incredibly unique way to play with your collection, and it was exciting to see so many different choices being made by my opponents. Some of the combos I've chosen are incredibly strong, but others are all about fun.

Got a combo you like that I didn't list? Post it in the comments below!