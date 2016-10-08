140 dev's Thoth is out now

Thoth. Or, indeed, THOTH. It's an enormously fun name to say, like you've burned your tongue and you're asking for some 'sauce', and it's attached to a pretty interesting-looking game. Thoth is a twin-stick shooter starring your favourite geometric shapes, with an "intense unnerving" soundtrack doing its best to frighten you. Thoth is out now on Steam and from the Humble Store, and it looks and indeed sounds like this:

The Steam Store page reckons that "aesthetically, THOTH is a vibrant rush of colors, shapes, and patterns accompanied by a brutal soundtrack by electronic music pioneers Cristian Vogel & SØS Gunver Ryberg. The imposing aesthetics and the relentlessly demanding gameplay eventually induces a trance-like state in the player".